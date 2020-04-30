Hyderabad man abuses police for interrupting his route, video goes viral

The Hyderabad police detained a man who used foul language at the police for interrupting his route at Tipu Khan bridge here at Langer Houz on Thursday.

Making offensive comments, the man warned the police of blasting up the police station when he was stopped for roaming on road violating the lockdown. He also claimed that he is the son of a police officer and warned that the police would face action for taking his bike keys. In the video, he is also seen attacking the police and removing the mask they wore on. However, the police shifted him to the police station.

It is learned that the man is not in sound mind after his wife's death a year ago and was recently discharged from Erragadda mental hospital. The family members of the man said that he had been acting psychotic for the past few days. He was later handed over to his family members.



