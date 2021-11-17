Hyderabad: Man defrauds youngsters on promise of IT job

The police have taken an ECIL employee into custody for allegedly cheating job aspirants to the tune of Rs 25 lakh on the promise of IT job in a reputed firms.

According to the police, the accused, K Ravi Kumar (30), a resident of Kamala Nagar in Vanasthalipuram claimed as a manager in the Human Resource wing of a reputed company. He told the complainant from KPHB Colony about job vacancies in the company on contract basis and added that the process of filling the posts was in progress and demanded Rs.6 lakh to arrange for a job.

The complainant informed his friends in his village in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and they met Ravi Kumar in July at ECIL. The accused also cheated them on promise of job and collected nearly Rs 25 lakh from them.

He further threatened them when they asked him for money after they did not get the jobs. A youngster who was also cheated approached the police who registered a case and arrested the accused.