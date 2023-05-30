  • Menu
Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out from timber depot at LB Nagar

Massive fire breaks out from timber depot at LB Nagar
Major fire engulfs timber depot in L B Nagar. This has affected the nearby buildings including apartments

Hyderabad: Major fire engulfs timber depot in L B Nagar. This has affected the nearby buildings including apartments, multiplex and car showroom which is full with thick black smoke. Though fire services have been informed they are yet to reach the place of incident.


2023-05-30 15:48:19
  • 30 May 2023 5:37 PM GMT

    Massive fire breaks out at a timber depot in LB Nagar spread in second hand car garage late on Tuesday evening.













  • 30 May 2023 4:40 PM GMT

    LB Nagar timber depot fire mishap: The flames spreads to car showroom. Cars damaged in fire. People suffering due to thick smoke.

