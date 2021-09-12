Hyderabad Meteriological Department predicts rain for next two days in Telangana

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains with thunder and lightning across Telangana for the next three days. The low-pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday has intensified and continued in the northwestern, western, and central Bay of Bengal.



The frequency associated with low pressure is 7.6 km above average sea level. The low-pressure area is likely to strengthen further in the next 12 hours as it travels west-northwest, forming severe storms near the north Odisha-West Bengal coast.

The meteorological office said the impact would be particularly severe in northern Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecasted in some parts of northern Telangana with Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem to receive heavy rains.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, rain occurred in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu Asifabad district and several other places across the state.