Hyderabad metro officials announce Coronavirus protocols on resumption of operations

Hyderabad metro rail is gearing up to resume its operations from September 7 more than six months after centre announced nation-wide lockdown. In the view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hyderabad metro is taking up all the precautionary measures for the safety of passengers.

Speaking to the media men, NVS Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad metro rail announced COVID-19 protocols and requested the passengers to follow them while taking the ride.

"Markings have been made for the passengers to follow social distancing while purchasing a ticket and boarding the train. Passengers are requested to use a smart card, QR code and other online transactions for purchasing tickets," Reddy said.

He added that no passenger is allowed into the train without a mask. However, those having no mask can buy it at the station.

"Thermal screening has been installed at every metro station and those having a normal temperature will be allowed inside. Hand sanitizers have been kept at every corner and the passengers are requested to sanitize their hands frequently," NVS Reddy said.

In the view of coronavirus pandemic, the metro authorities said that they will ensure 75 per cent of fresh air in the train by letting the doors to remain open for a few minutes at every station. Also, isolation rooms have been set up at every metro station, Reddy said.