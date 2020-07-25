Hyderabad: Millions of greetings, thousands of wishes

Hyderabad: It was a different kind of 44th birthday celebration for TRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao. In the wake of corona pandemic, the celebrations were on a low key and all his well-wishers gifted smiles to those in need.

TRS cadre, including Ministers, MPs and MLAs, celebrated their leader's birthday by donating blood and taking up plantations on Friday. Many TRS leaders met and greeted KTR at his camp office and several others wished him on his Twitter account.

The leaders who wished KTR on his birthday include Minister T Harish Rao and his other ministerial colleagues. His sister and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha wished KTR in a funny manner. Sharing a childhood photo of her with KTR, Kavitha said, "As the saying goes, we can neither choose our siblings nor neighbours. I cannot believe how lucky you are to have me as your baby sister! But since it's your birthday.

I'll be very nice and acknowledge how great it is to have a rock star brother like you! Happy birthday Annayya." To this, KTR replied stating, "Many thanks modest pup." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others also greeted KTR. The party leaders organised blood donation camps at two places, including one at the party office, Telangana Bhavan, by TRSV, the students' wing of the TRS for the benefit of thalassemia patients. Another mega blood donation camp was conducted by Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium at Yousufguda.