Hyderabad: Minister Eatala Rajender debunks Minister G Kishan Reddy talk on Jamaat info

Hyderabad: Why is the number of corona cases increasing in Telangana? Is it because the Centre failed to realise the possibility of spread of corona? Or is it because the state government did not wake in time to the alerts sounded by the Centre? This is the issue that is now assuming political colour following the claim by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy that the Centre had alerted all states immediately after Delhi returnees tested positive in Karimnagar. Reddy had said that the Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement on Tuesday stated that it had shared all details of foreigners and Indians present at Tablighi Jamaat with all states on March 21 itself.



The swift action by the MHA was taken with a view to identify, isolate and quarantine TJ attendees who might be COVID-19 positive. Instructions were also issued by the MHA to Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all States as well as CP, Delhi indicating that it was the state government which did not act swiftly.



Reacting to this, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that Telangana has been in the forefront in fighting Corona and it was the state government which had alerted the Centre after 10 Indonesians who came from Delhi congregation tested positive in Karimnagar.

Even the decision for complete lockdown and social distancing was first taken by Telangana before other states thought about it, he said. Further, he said, Telangana was the first state to demand stoppage of air travel from abroad completely to control the deadly virus. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao raised this issue at the video conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with the CMs of all states.