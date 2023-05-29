Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav pays tributes to NT Rama Rao on birth anniversary

Hyderabad : Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the legendary film actor and former chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, would remain in history forever.

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of late NT Rama Rao, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav paid tributes at NTR Ghat in the city here on Sunday and recollected his services for the people.

To mark the occasion, the Minister also unveiled the statues of NT Rama Rao at Chitrapuri Colony, Mothi Nagar in Kukatpally and Vasantha Nagar Bus Stop in KPHB colony in the city.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that NT Rama Rao was the most successful person both in films and politics and his name would remain forever in movies and politics.

He said the legendary film actor had earned the love and affection of crores of people with different roles played in the films and his contribution to the Telugu film industry was immense.

In politics too, NTR created a history by becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh within nine months after the Telugu Desam Party was founded. He had made a mark in the national politics and also propagated the Telugu pride across the globe, Talasani recollected.

The Minister said the former chief minister gave a political life to many people, especially belonging to the Backward sections and the legendary leader would remain in the hearts of people forever.