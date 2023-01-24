Hyderabad: Minister Vemula Prashant briefs about inaugural ceremony of new Secretariat

Hyderabad: State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Tuesday said that the inaugural ceremony of the newly built Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Building will be conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the auspicious time between 11.30 am and 12.30 am on February 17 as suggested by Vedic Pundits.



He informed that before the inauguration, in the morning, Vastu Puja, Chandi Yagam, Sudarshana Yagam etc. will be performed under the guidance of Vedic scholars.

He also informed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, JDU National president Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Dr BR Ambedkar's Grandson Prakash Ambedkar and other dignitaries will participate in the inauguration of the new Secretariat.

After the inauguration of the Secretariat, a huge public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad in the afternoon. All the above mentioned chief guests, who participate in the opening ceremony of the Secretariat, will attend the public meeting, he added.