Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura

Malakpet: Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with GHMC, HMWSSB and TSSPDCL officers held paidaldaura (inspection on foot) in Old Malakpet area on Thursday. During paidaldaura, he visited Badam Gali, Ajanta Colony and Papaiya Basti, Racecourse road and its surrounding areas and interacted with the locals and listened to their grievances and assured that their problem would be solved. Later, he visited and inspected the civic developmental works and instructed the concerned officers to complete the works on given time and avoid public inconvenience. He was accompanied with Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi and other party leaders.