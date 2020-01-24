Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura

Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura
Highlights

Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with GHMC, HMWSSB and TSSPDCL officers held paidaldaura (inspection on foot) in Old Malakpet area on...

Malakpet: Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with GHMC, HMWSSB and TSSPDCL officers held paidaldaura (inspection on foot) in Old Malakpet area on Thursday. During paidaldaura, he visited Badam Gali, Ajanta Colony and Papaiya Basti, Racecourse road and its surrounding areas and interacted with the locals and listened to their grievances and assured that their problem would be solved. Later, he visited and inspected the civic developmental works and instructed the concerned officers to complete the works on given time and avoid public inconvenience. He was accompanied with Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi and other party leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur23 Jan 2020 9:50 PM GMT

All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur

MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in Parigi
MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in...
Netaji
Netaji's sacrifices & message remembered in Tandur
Truth masked under US-china trade deal
Truth masked under US-china trade deal
Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura
Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura

More From Entertainment

More >>
Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC23 Jan 2020 6:55 PM GMT

Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC

Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role


Top