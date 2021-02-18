Hyderabad: MLA Pasha tests Covid positive

Hyderabad: AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been reported asymptomatic and under home isolation.

Pasha Quadri on Wednesday informed on his social media page that he had gone for home isolation as he tested for Covid-19. Doctors have advised him to stay home quarantined for the 14-day as per protocol.

"I had gone for Covid-19 test and the results were positive. Doctors have advised me to stay quarantined at home. All those people who came in contact with me recently, I request them to get corona test done and be safe.

Do remember me in your prayers," Pasha Quadri said on his official page.