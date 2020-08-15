Hyderabad: Mozamjahi Market regains its past glory

Hyderabad: One of the iconic buildings of Hyderabad, the Mozamjahi Market which was given a thorough facelift was inaugurated on Friday by Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao.



In his brief address while inaugurating the building in the presence of select gathering, KTR said that the government had taken up the repair works to restore the market to its original glory but now it was the responsibility of the people to ensure that it was well maintained and becomes a tourist attraction. He said, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has special attachment to the area and this market. While the Chief Minister used to stay at Mayur Hotel during his student days, he used to visit the Famous ice-cream centre at Mozamjahi market. He said he was pained to see that market was in a shambles. Even the clock did not function. Though the market was constructed in 1933, the previous governments did not bother to take up any repair works. The Minister said the government would ensure that all heritage structures would be protected and beautification works would be taken up.

Not just that, the government would continue with its efforts to see that Hyderabad gets the status of Heritage city. The Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb needs to be protected and the cosmopolitan fabric must be strengthened, he added.

Among those who attended the programme were Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Ramamohan, Party senior leader and MP K Keshava Rao and AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.