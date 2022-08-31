Hyderabad: 'MSR A Political Odyssey' book launched

Hyderabad: Tributes were paid to one of the tallest personality in the Congress party M Satyanarayana Rao on Tuesday at a glittering function where Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya released the book 'MSR A Political Odyssey authored by G Vaman Rao.

Speaking on the occasion Dattatreya said that the life of Congress stalwart M Satyanarayana Rao has always been an inspiration to the young generation politicians.

Advising the youngsters to read the book, he said the very fact that leaders cutting across party lines had come on one stage indicates the kind of person Satyanarayana Rao was. This book contains minute details about the knowns and unknowns of an Ajatashatru.

He said that MSR, lived in the hearts of the Telugu people and was known for his honesty and ethics. He was associated with Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi. Rao, he said always strived to give it back to the country and society but never thought about himself. He never talked about his caste and religion. He was a complete man and we all should take inspiration from, the Governor added.

He suggested that the book be brought out in Telugu as well. Veteran Congress leader Subbi Rami Reddy said that MSR was liked by leaders of all parties. Recalling his five decades of association, Subbi Rami Reddy said that he could become Rajya Sabha member because of the recommendation of Satyanarayana Rao.

Narrating an incident, he said Congress leader Ambika Soni has once called MSR for a meeting in Parliament office and by the time he reached there she left with a message to come to party office. When Rao reached the party office, she had again left.

Rao was angry with her and told her, "What do you think of yourself? You cannot insult me like this. I am the party general secretary.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said MSR was the rare politician. He said as an MLA from another party, he once met MSR and requested him to sanction a bus depot in his constituency Kodangal. Rao was the RTC Chairman. He immediately sanctioned the bus depot and urged people to ensure my victory in the next election. I won the next election with a bigger margin," he said. TRS MLC T Bhanu Prasad said that Telangana agitation could not have got the momentum if MSR had not challenged KCR in Karimnagar Lok Sabha by election. This book would be a dictionary for young politicians. BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao said that there was no success of the YSR's padayatra if there was no MSR as the PCC president. CPI leader K Narayana, Chada Venkat Reddy, KVP Ramchandra Rao and others also spoke.