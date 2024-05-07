Hyderabad: Muslim body backs Congress

Hyderabad: The Tehreek Muslim Shabban (TMS), a Muslim organisation, has announced to support the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections. It stated that the Congress has policy of competing against RSS and BJP, and guarantees protection of the Constitution.

The president of TMS, Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, said it decided to support Congress in 15 of the 17 LS seats, except Hyderabad and Karimnagar. He said Tehreek was the only and first organisation to openly support the Congress in the 2023 Assembly election due to continuous neglect by the BRS government in developing Muslim community during their 10-year rule.

He said, “Since 2014, the BJP-RSS led government had continuously tried to break the social fabric of India by hate politics. By implementing Triple Talaq, CAA and creating love jihad, targeting Masjid/Madrasas, mob lynching, the BJP always tried to target the Muslim community and their worship places and Sharia,” he added.

Pointing out the PM’s election campaign, Malik said Modi’s statement that if Congress comes to power all country’s funds will be given to Muslims, including the Mangalsutra of women is shocking and totally unconstitutional and unethical. The Election Commission should take action against Modi, he said.

“The hate politics has created enmity among communities across India. The BJP leaders regularly spread message that if they come to power with a good majority, they will change the Constitution. They say they will abolish the Muslim reservations particularly in Telangana. Every Muslim feels that Modi has exposed his mindset that he is anti-Muslim,” he added.

“We hope and expect that the Congress will do justice and end the political, economic and social discrimination of Muslims. The Congress manifesto is addressing all national important issues and ensuring social justice. We strongly support the Congress and its manifesto in the 2024 LS elections,” said Malik.