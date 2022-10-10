Hyderabad: Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki witnesses heavy water logging

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall in several parts of the city on Saturday led to heavy water-logging on streets of various localities. Tolichowki and Nadeem Colony witnessed water-logging up to three feet after incessant rain. The inundation forced the residents to recall the 2020 Hyderabad floods.

The residents expressed disappointment after the area was inundated during the rain. They said that it was the Eid-e-Milad and their houses were in water. "Several development works were taken up to ensure there is no inundation in locality. But even after spending crores, we residents have spent sleepless night as water entered our homes and damaged vehicles, electronics items," said Mohammed Nayeemuddin.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, along with GHMC officers, visited the area. He asked the GHMC staff to drain out water. He also visited Shah Hatim Lake and deployed two JCBs and a Hitachi machine to ensure water from the lake outlets is drained out.

"As Shaikpet has recorded 160 mm rainfall last night, the flow of water from the lake outlets was affected, leading to inundation of nearby localities. Teams were deployed to drain out water. Water flowed freely from the outlets," he added.

The GHMC officials informed that, to avoid inundation in Nadeem Colony, box-type drain, sewage re-modelling and VDCC roads worth Rs 3.5 crore in Tolichowki division were going on. To avoid water stagnation in several areas in Tolichowki, SW drains were taken up under development works.