Hyderabad: National meet on famous Sufi Saint at MANUU today

Gachibowli: The Department of Persian, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) is organizing two day National Conference on the Sufi Saint "Khaja BandanawazGesuDaraz, sayings, Letters, Publications, Teachings and Services: With reference to Persian sources" on March 22 and 23.

According to Prof Aziz Bano, Department Head, the inaugural will be held on March 22, 11.30 am at IMC preview theatre.

Dr Syed Shah KhusroHussaini, Chancellor, Khaja Bandanawaz University (KBNU), Gulbarga, will be the chief guest and Prof S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, will preside over the inaugural.

AghaiUstad Dr NematullahIranzada, Aghai Dr Ali Razapur Mohammad, Bulgaria, Prof SkIshtiaque Ahmed, Dept of Persian, JNU, are the guests of honours. Prof Abdul Hameed Akbar, Head, Dept. of Urdu & Persian, KBNU, will deliver the keynote address.

Prof Aziz Bano will deliver the welcome address. Prof Shahid Naukhez is the Director of the conference.The conference will be webcast live on IMC, MANUU youtube channel.