Hyderabad: Nearly 150 persons donate blood at IPM

Hyderabad: Everyday 20 to 30 persons are donating blood at IPM, Narayanaguda after health department had decided to collect blood to meet requirements of state hospitals where blood banks are not functioning since lockdown.

Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar and cops and members of Cyberabad Security Council visited IPM on Sunday and donated blood which is sure to inspire others to voluntarily come forward in the coming days.

IPM Director Dr K Shankar stated that donors, who are contacting their office, are being told to download an app on their phones and give their consent after which a text message about the slot and time would be sent to the donor's phone.

It may be mentioned here that in view of the Covid-19 lockdown and scarcity of blood as no voluntary blood donation camps are being held for last two weeks, the Telangana government has decided to collect blood at stand alone blood centre at IPM, Narayanaguda.

The government has appealed to donors to contact Hyderabad DMHO office (84979 58597, 040 29569047). Telangana state has nearly 1625 patients suffering from Thalasemia disease. All of them required blood transfusion twice a month.