Hyderabad: NGO distributes food kits to daily wagers in Mehdipatnam

Mehdipatnam: In the times of lockdown, the daily wagers, who without any earning source were the hardest hit, found some respite on Friday after receiving food kits containing rice, dal and cooking oil for their entire families from a city-based NGO, Kalam Foundation.

According to Foundation president, Arshad Shaik, since the country has been locked down to arrest deadly Covid-19 outbreak, some families, especially of daily labourers, were the worst affected, with their livelihood at stake. "We have been catering to the educational needs of underprivileged children in the slums of Hyderabad. In the face of crisis like this, we are aiming to distribute food kits to approximately 2,000 families," he said.

Most of the affected are civil workers, auto drivers, roadside vendors, workers in small factories, tailors, domestic helpers, etc, he said.

"30 kits have already been distributed and the foundation is planning to collect funds through various means to reach out to the target of 2,000 deserving and vulnerable families. Kalam Foundation has also started a crowdfunding campaign on Milaap for financial support for 1,000 ration kits," added Arshad.