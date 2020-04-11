Hyderabad: NGOs to get wheat, rice at NFSA prices

Hyderabad: Charitable and non-government organisations running relief camps for the needy during the national lockdown can procure rice and wheat at lower prices.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday that the Centre has decided to enable such organisations to procure wheat and rice at the rate of Rs 21 per kg and Rs 22 respectively from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

He said that there is no upper limit on the allocation of the food grains and the NGOs do not need to register with the FCI.

This gesture would enable the NGOs to use their funds more efficiently and can reach out to more people in need, he noted.