Hyderabad: NMDC celebrates Republic Day

Hyderabad: N Baijendra Kumar, CMD, NMDC, while paying tributes to freedom fighters and architects of Indian Constitution on the occasion of Republic Day, urged employees to overcome the challenges in the dynamic and fast changing markets.

The CMD in presence of Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial), Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel), VVS Sreenivas, CVO, emphasised on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's saying "I want all to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians" and also remembered great words of father of the nation - Mahatma Gandhiji "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the souls of its people".

Kumar on this occasion shared his happiness for getting extension of mining leases in Bailadila Region of Chhattisgarh; Allocation of two coal blocks located at Hazaribagh District of Jharkhand; Signing of MoU with Government of Andhra Pradesh for supply of iron ore to Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa District, Andhra Pradesh. He also appreciated the efforts towards commissioning activities of NMDC's 3.0 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

As a part of Republic Day celebrations various cultural programmes and games were conducted for the employees and their family members. Students from Guiding Light Foundation for the Orphans and Specially Abled, Hyderabad were part of cultural and musical performance which was appreciated by one and all.

Prizes were distributed to the winners in the sports and participants of cultural programmes organised on this august occasion.