Hyderabad: NMDC donates Rs 50 Lakhs to Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar for PPEs

Hyderabad: NMDC, the single largest producer of iron ore in India has on Saturday contributed ₹50 lakh to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, to enable the authorities to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other allied material for its staff who are in the frontline in the fight against deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

NMDC has always been extending a helping hand during national calamities and other emergencies and as part of its CSR activities, it has provided a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

The cheque has been handed over by Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel), NMDC, to Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City in the presence of SP Himanshu, GM (Personnel), NMDC, and other senior police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Deb said, "NMDC is wholeheartedly grateful to all the corona warriors for their efforts during this pandemic and we hope this contribution would help Hyderabad Police to combat Covid-19".

Earlier, NMDC contributed Rs 155 crore and its employees contributed a day's salary (totalling ₹ 1.25 crore) to PM Cares Fund for Covid-19 fight.