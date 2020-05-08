Hyderabad: No domestic help services in red zones

Hyderabad: Residents living in the three red zone districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal - Malkajigiri will have to wait till the end of lockdown on May 29 to avail domestic-help services.

The Telangana government has banned the maid and domestic-help service in the Greater Hyderabad limits covering the three red zone districts .

The decision to stop the maid services in the red zones was taken at a review meeting by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar here.

The official said the GHMC authorities received numerous pleas from the dwellers in the gated community and apartments in the red zones to allow them to utilize maid services to help them in the domestic worker and also to take care of elderly people .

The officials raised doubts on the health status of the maids since they will have to visit several homes to render their services every day.

The local authorities also made it clear that it is not possible to conduct medical tests to all maids regularly.

"The resumption of the domestic help services, including maids at this point of time when the lockdown is still in vogue in the red zones, is not advisable until the lockdown is lifted or till such time red zone categorisation is converted into green or orange zone," the MA and UD officials said, clarifying that the people in other red zone districts of Suryapet, Warangal (Urban) and Vikarabad are allowed to utilise maid services.