Hyderabad: No High Court works till May 7

Hyderabad: On account of the complete lockdown declared by the State government, the Registrar of High Court, A Venkateswara Reddy released a notification on Saturday that the High Court of Telangana has extended its suspension of the regular judicial and administrative work till May 7.

The High Court will continue to take up the pending admission matters, in addition to extreme urgent matters through video conference.

Moreover, extension of suspension of work in the Subordinate Courts, Tribunals, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and Telangana State Judicial Academy shall remain closed till May 7 or until further orders.