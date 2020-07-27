Hyderabad: Novel entrepreneurship programme unveiled

Hyderabad: Humane Society International (India) has launched the first of its kind Humane Entrepreneurship Programme, an incubator for businesses in the sectors of plant-based protein, next generation materials that replace animals and advanced non-animal models for chemical and medical testing.

The Humane Entrepreneurship Program, or HEP, is a six-month mentoring programme for five chosen start-ups who are focused on having a more humane and sustainable impact on the planet. Their innovations will change the way we eat, what we wear and how we bring products to market. Applications must be submitted by July 31, 2020. For more information about the program, please email hep@hsi.org

HSI/India will enable entrepreneurs to scale humane businesses in the Indian start-up ecosystem and aid in the creation of viable market alternatives for animal-based products.

Alokparna Sengupta, MD, HSI/India, said, estimates indicate that India is likely to add more than 270 million people to its global population by 2050, creating further strain on our already overburdened environment. To mitigate these impacts, there must be a paradigm shift towards more sustainable, humane alternatives and away from resource intensive animal dependent practices.

The consumer demand for animal alternatives is on the rise, with companies shifting sourcing policies and offerings to account for changing consumer preferences. Expanded offerings of plant-based alternatives by restaurants and other food service providers have been met with tremendous success, while industries in the fashion, automotive and home goods sectors are replacing animal materials with cruelty-free alternatives, and an increasing number of companies and governments around the world, including India, are shifting away from the use of animal-testing. This shifting global field represents an enormous opportunity for early stage entrepreneurs in the food, materials or non-animal testing sector. Though these humane alternatives are still a niche sector in India, there are several established and growing humane businesses on the rise, Sengupta added.