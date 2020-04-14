Hyderabad: NTPC provides PPE kits to Gandhi frontline doctors

Hyderabad: NTPC Southern Region headquarters has pitched in to shore up the fight against coronavirus by providing the much needed Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for the frontline doctors working at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

As a part of NTPC's CSR initiative Madasu Lingaiah, Deputy Manager (CSR), NTPC handed over 100 PPE kits to Dr Shravan Kumar, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital on Monday. Dr Shravan Kumar appreciated NTPC's support by providing PPE kits to the frontline health workers of Gandhi Hospital in fighting the corona pandemic.

NTPC has contributed Rs 250 crore to the Prime Minster Cares Fund and its employees have also contributed their one-day's salary amounting to Rs 7.5 crore to the fund.