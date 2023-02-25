Hyderabad: Nuptials on hospital bed

Hyderabad: A hospital in Mancherial witnessed a unique wedding ceremony that has never happened before. The wedding that was supposed to take place at a wedding venue was held in the hospital instead. The groom, Hatkar Tirupati from Baswaraju Palle village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, tied the knot with Banoth Shailaja from Chennur mandal of Mancherial district, who was lying in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

According to reports, Shailaja fell ill on Wednesday, the day before the wedding was scheduled to take place at Lambadipally on Thursday. Her family members immediately took her to a private hospital in IB Chowrasta, where she received treatment and underwent an operation. As her condition required bed rest, the doctors advised her to remain an inpatient.

However, Tirupati was worried as both families were poor and he thought that arranging a new wedding ceremony would cost them more money. Therefore, he suggested to the family members that they should get married in the hospital. On Thursday, Tirupati went to the hospital where Shailaja was being treated and discussed the matter with the doctors. To everyone's surprise, the doctors agreed to the proposal, and even acted as the marriage elders.

Tirupati and Shailaja exchanged flower garlands and became a couple. Doctor Phanikumar, who was one of the doctors attending to Shailaja, said that they gave permission for the marriage at the request of the bride's family members and the groom. He also confirmed that Shailaja had undergone surgery on Wednesday.

The hospital wedding ceremony in Mancherial has captured the attention of many people, as it is a rare and heartwarming example of love and commitment in difficult times. (INN)