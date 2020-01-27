Hyderabad: Officials told to increase green cover of cities

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed the officials concerned to take measures to ensure that Hyderabad and other cities should not turn into polluted cities.

He directed them to plant trees in and around the city and on the forestlands. He said that Hyderabad is growing rapidly, and the population is increasing fast. "Our city has no seashore. Chances are more for pollution.

If we neglect now, Hyderabad will become like other cities, which are suffering from acute pollution and will make people's life a hell." To counter such adverse effects, he stressed on taking immediate measures to protect environment.

KCR said there are about 1.60 lakh hectares of forestland available within and around Hyderabad. Grow trees in large numbers on these lands. Make them dense forests. This will keep temperatures low and control pollution.

Plant trees in large numbers in the city too. 10 per cent of the GHMC and HMDA budget funds should be utilised for increasing the green cover.

He also asked officials to prepare Haritha plans for other cities and towns, besides, creating one nursery per ward in all cities.

All towns and cities in Telangana State should be resplendent with greenery as part of the measures taken under Pattana Pragathi," the CM said.