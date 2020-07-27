Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital building, 102, permanently shut

Hyderabad: After the DME's instructions for closure of the old and dilapidated building of Osmania General Hospital, Dr R Pandu Nayak, Superintendent, OGH, locked the building after shifting the administration offices on Monday. The offices of the superintendent and others housing in the old dilapidated building have been shifted to the adjacent building ensuring a complete lockdown of the 102-year-old patient block of OGH.



A few days earlier, around 200 patients being treated in the wards of the building were shifted to the Quli Qutub Shah building and now the offices have also been shifted as per the DME orders. The decision was taken after the wards of OGH were flooded with storm water mixed with drain water created discomfort and hardships to the patients and hospital staff.

"On the day of receiving the letter, all the activities were completely stopped in the building and the process of shifting the patients and others was initiated. And the administration offices were also shifted on Monday after which all the operations in the building have been suspended permanently and the building will remain closed," said the superintendent.

Meanwhile, the nursing staff at the OGH has resorted to staging protests demanding the release of the pending three-month salary. The OGH management clarified that due to technical glitches and as a new agency was monitoring the nursing department, there was delay in releasing salaries. The issue would be resolved soon, the management said.











