Hyderabad: Patients shifted to first floor after Osmania General Hospital flooded with rainwater

After the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad flooded with rain and sewage water, the patients on the ground floor were shifted to the first floor.

The GHMC and hospital staff cleaned the wards and later disinfected the ground floor. Regional Medical Officer Mohammad Rafi said that they have shifted the patients to the first floor with due care today morning. "The water has been removed from the wards and later disinfected it," Rafi said adding that the wards on the ground floor will be closed for patients until the issue is resolved.

Rainwater entered into at least six wards on the ground floor with the rainfall being lashed incessantly for the last three days. People in the hospital were seen wading through the rainwater inside the ward.

The 100-year-old building which is in dilapidation condition also seen several incidents of part of the roof falling down during the rainy season. Several videos showcasing rainwater entering into the wards have been widely circulated in which one can see the dirty water in the wards where patients are undergoing treatment.

Ever since the state was formed, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the hospital for only once and assured construction of two buildings in the premises. He also announced Rs 200 crore but no funds were released till date.