Hyderabad: PG medicos unhappy with postings in government hospitals

Hyderabad: PG medicos who have been told by the government that they would be absorbed as Senior Residents for one-year had a big shock on Wednesday. The communication sent from the Health department caught them unawares and left them disappointed.



The e-mails sent to the PG medicos said it was a compulsory SRship for one-year. Also, they were informed about the place of posting without giving any options for them to choose. A letter sent by the department to a PG medico stated that the doctor was posted as SR in King Koti hospital and he should report to duty on July 25 with required documents.

It is learnt that PG medicos from General Medicine, Pulmonology, Anesthesia, Radiology and Pediatrics were sent official communication to join as SRs in various teaching hospitals including Gandhi, King Koti, TIMS, Chest hospital.

PG medicos form non-clinical departments were yet to receive the appointment letters and speculations are doing rounds that they would be posted in Area and District Hospitals under Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad.

PG medicos who pursued the course in Nizamabad and Adilabad colleges were also posted in main Covid hospitals in Hyderabad and it has not gone down well with them. These doctors want to work as SRs in State hospitals where they study as they have families and parents to look after. They can't leave them there and work here in Hyderabad hospitals as SRs is the view expressed by a medico.

PG medicos are likely to raise their objections through Telangana Junior Doctors Association. They would like to seek clarity on few issues including no compulsory SRship and giving time to medicos, especially women who have family or have small children to look after at homes, accommodation facilities for SRs and also giving options to PG medicos from districts to work in teaching hospitals where they stayed and studied. A JUDA delegation is likely to meet senior officials with their issues over the compulsory SRship provisions in the next few days.