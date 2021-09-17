Hyderabad: PIL filed in HC against suicide of Saidabad rape accused

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the high court against the suicide of Palakonda Raju, accused in the Saidabad rape case.

The petitioner, Lakshman, president of Human rights commission said that it is suspected to be custodial death. The high court will hear the matter today at 1 pm.

Raju who brutally raped and murdered a six-year-old in Singareni colony in Saidabad has been found dead on a railway track near Station Ghanpur of erstwhile Warangal district. It is said that the accused had jumped before a running train and committed suicide.

The incident occurred when the police launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused.

Eye witnesses said that a man jumped before the Konark express and alerted the police who identified him as Raju on the basis of tattoo on his hands.