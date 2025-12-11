Decision on permitting cricket matches in Chinnaswamy Stadium soon: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the state government will take a final decision regarding permitting cricket matches at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi Circuit House after newly elected KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad met him, Shivakumar clarified that the government has no intention to halt cricket matches. “We only need to consider proper crowd-management measures. We also plan to implement the recommendations of the Michael D’Cunha Committee in phases, and Venkatesh Prasad has agreed to this,” he said.

He added that the government is committed to protecting the state’s pride while also respecting the sentiments of cricket fans. “No IPL or other matches will be shifted out of Bengaluru. I have assured full cooperation. The government is also considering the construction of new stadiums,” he said.

He further stated that Prasad, backed by former cricketers Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble, sought government support for upcoming matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. “I have conveyed my best wishes to the new KSCA leadership,” he added.

‘I spoke boldly on the Dharmasthala conspiracy’

Responding to questions about the Dharmasthala incident—where he previously alleged a conspiracy—Shivakumar said, “I know the history of Dharmasthala and was confident that they would never engage in such acts. That is why I spoke boldly.”

He said he had not yet read the chargesheet but maintained that the truth had now emerged. He alleged that internal conflicts between the BJP and the RSS led to the conspiracy.

‘We have addressed farmers’ issues’

When asked about opposition criticism that the government had failed to resolve farmers’ problems, the DCM dismissed the allegations as political.

“We have taken major decisions on sugarcane and maize procurement. The BJP failed in these matters,” he said.

Hate Speech Control Bill part of government agenda

Commenting on the proposed Hate Speech Control Bill, Shivakumar said it is part of the government’s broader agenda. “We must maintain peace and law and order in the state. Hate speech cannot be tolerated,” he stated.

On Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad’s demand for a ban on the Bajrang Dal following the murder of a party worker in Chikkamagaluru, Shivakumar said he had not yet reviewed the remarks but was aware of the incident.

He also denied reports that corruption in the bureaucracy was discussed during the CLP meeting, saying, “Nothing that appeared in newspapers or TV was discussed.”