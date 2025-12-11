Mysterious Promises a Gripping Thriller: Release Date Out

Mysterious Movie: The upcoming suspense thriller Mysterious, directed by Mahi Komatireddy and produced by Jay Vallandas under Ashley Creations, held its grand pre-release event today. The film, which is built on a strong, suspense-driven narrative, is getting attention for its unique screenplay and intense storytelling.

Director Mahi on the Film:

Director Mahi shared that although the movie went beyond the initially planned budget, the producer supported the project completely without any compromise. He revealed that Mysterious offers a fresh screenplay filled with continuous suspense, giving audiences a new kind of thrilling experience from start to finish.

Producer Jay Vallandas Speaks:

Jay Vallandas said he did not expect to work on a film with Mahi, but once he heard the story, he immediately believed in it. He added that having Brahmanandam as a guest at the event was a moment of pride for the team. The producer confirmed that censor formalities are complete and the film will be released worldwide on December 12 across 150 theatres, with a U/A certificate.

Brahmanandam Shares a Memory:

Chief guest Brahmanandam launched the first ticket and shared a nostalgic memory. He said he came to the event because he has known director Mahi since 1985, when they acted together in their early days. Though he is not part of the film, he praised the team for choosing a strong cast and creating a gripping movie with a major suspense element, especially in the last 20 minutes.

Cast:

Rohit, Meghna Rajput, Abhid Bhushan, Rhea Kapoor, Kannada actor Balraj Wadi, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Akunoori Gautam, Jabardasth Rajamouli, Jabardasth Naveen, and Lucky play key roles. Mysterious is now gearing up to deliver a fresh, thrilling cinematic experience for audiences on December 12.