Air pollution crisis deepens in Tumakuru

Air pollution levels in Tumakuru district are worsening at an alarming pace, raising serious concerns about public health and environmental safety.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has continued to decline over the years, and the growing presence of smoke, dust, and industrial emissions has intensified fears among residents. In the last five years alone, as many as 11 polluting industries have been shut down, and notices have been issued to hundreds of others for violating pollution-control norms.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), between 2020–21 and 2024–25, action was taken against industries repeatedly found violating emissions standards. The board has issued notices to nearly 640 industries, seeking explanations for non-compliance, while 56 units have been served final closure notices for gross violations. Officials are awaiting their responses before initiating further action.

Tumakuru, known for its growth in education, agriculture, and industrial development, has rapidly expanded toward its outskirts, where large industrial belts have taken shape. Hundreds of factories and manufacturing units now operate in areas such as Vasanthanarasapura, Antharasanahalli, and Hirehalli.

However, many of these units have failed to adopt proper environmental safeguards, resulting in severe pollution caused by untreated smoke, waste discharge, and lack of emission filters.

Residents living around these industrial zones have raised concerns over recurring respiratory illnesses, allergies, and dust-related health problems.

Environmental officials confirm that the negligence of several industries toward pollution-control measures has become a major contributor to deteriorating air quality.

Despite issuing repeated warnings, authorities acknowledge that strict enforcement and punitive action have been slow.

Adding to the crisis, the increasing number of vehicles in the city is compounding the pollution burden. Official records from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) show 5,55,531 two-wheelers, 67,000 cars, and 1,887 buses, including KSRTC, private, school, and college buses, currently operating in the region. Vehicular emissions, combined with industrial pollutants, are leaving citizens frustrated and worried about long-term health impacts.

As Tumakuru continues to expand, experts warn that unless stronger pollution-control measures, strict compliance checks, and sustainable industrial practices are enforced, the district may face a severe environmental and health emergency in the coming years.