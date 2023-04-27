  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 100 Watt FM Transmitters tomorrow

Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 100 Watt FM Transmitters tomorrow
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 91 nos of 100 Watt FM Transmitters across the country in virtual mode on April 28

Hyderabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 91 nos of 100 Watt FM Transmitters across the country in virtual mode on April 28. Of these, four 100 Watt FM transmitters are located in Telangana State this is Nalgonda, Devarakonda, Ramagundam and Sirpur. Each FM transmitter has an effective coverage of 20 km radius. The transmitters would further expand FM coverage and provide information and entertainment to public of these areas through AIR FM services. FM frequency is 100.1 MHz.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X