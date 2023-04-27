Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 100 Watt FM Transmitters tomorrow

Hyderabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 91 nos of 100 Watt FM Transmitters across the country in virtual mode on April 28. Of these, four 100 Watt FM transmitters are located in Telangana State this is Nalgonda, Devarakonda, Ramagundam and Sirpur. Each FM transmitter has an effective coverage of 20 km radius. The transmitters would further expand FM coverage and provide information and entertainment to public of these areas through AIR FM services. FM frequency is 100.1 MHz.