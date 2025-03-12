Hyderabad Police and Olive Hospital Join Forces for Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention

Hyderabad: Olive Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in Telangana, has taken a significant step towards community safety by launching a Brain Injury Awareness and Prevention programme in collaboration with the Hyderabad South West Zone Police. The initiative aims to educate the public on the risks of brain injuries, the importance of early detection, and the role of law enforcement in promoting preventive measures.

The event saw the participation of senior police officials, reinforcing the need for stricter enforcement of safety protocols, such as helmet use and road safety regulations. Addressing the gathering, Dr Raghuram Teja, Neurosurgeon at Olive Hospital, highlighted the long-term impact of brain injuries and the importance of early intervention. "Brain injuries can drastically affect a person’s quality of life, but with timely awareness and preventive measures, we can significantly reduce their occurrence. This programme empowers both the public and law enforcement to take proactive steps in ensuring safety," he said.

The session featured expert talks on different types of brain injuries, their health implications, and strategies for prevention. Key topics included road safety, workplace precautions, and the necessity of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. Police officers engaged actively in discussions, exploring ways to integrate their learnings into public safety campaigns.

Senior officials, including DCP Chandra Mohan (South West Zone), Traffic ACP Dhanalakshmi (Goshamahal), Inspector Munnawar (Kulshumpura), and Traffic Inspector Anjayya (Kulshumpura), were present at the event. Their involvement underscored the importance of collaboration between healthcare professionals and law enforcement in tackling public health concerns.

Law enforcement officials pledged to implement their knowledge within their respective jurisdictions, aiming to strengthen traffic regulations and accident prevention strategies. The programme also announced future awareness campaigns in schools, public areas, and community centres to further educate residents about brain injury risks.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in bridging the gap between medical care and law enforcement for a common cause—public safety. By continuing such efforts, Olive Hospital aims to create a safer and healthier society, ensuring that critical information on brain injuries reaches as many people as possible.



