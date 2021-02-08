Hyderabad: Police arrest man within three hours after house burglary

A man was arrested within hours after snatching the gold chain from a woman at her residence at Vanasthalipuram. The accused approached the woman, after noticing 'to-let' board and pretended to rent the place.

During the discussion, he snatched her chain and mobile phone and later threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police. The suspect was identified as Gaddam Naveen. The police said that the suspect picked up the lessons from YouTube to commit the theft and targeted the houses with 'to-let' boards.

As part of the plan, he went to a house in Gowthami Nagar of Vanasthalipuram and initiated a talk with house owner A Umadevi. While discussing the rent for the place, he snatched her chain along with her mobile phone. The victim sustained injuries on her shoulder while defending herself but sustained injuries. However, the accused fled away with 27 grams of gold and a smartphone.

On the complaint by the victim, the police responded quickly coordinating with the Central Crime Station (CCS) and tracked the suspect with the help of CCTV footage. The suspect was caught within three hours of the incident.

The police seized the gold chain and the smartphone, in addition to a knife and a two-wheeler from the accused. The police also arrested another person Kasula Naresh for trying to purchase the stolen goods.