Hyderabad police bust hawala racket, Rs 1 cr seized

The East Zone Task Force police on Friday busted a Hawala racket and arrested five persons. They also seized Rs 1 crore cash from them.

According to the police, the arrested were illegally transferring the cash to traders on a commission basis. Acting on a tip-off, the task force police busted the racket and caught the gang. Further details are awaited.

On August 27, 2019, the city police busted a hawala racket and arrested seven people. Rs 5 crore of cash was seized from them.

The arrested were transporting cash to Mumbai in two cars when the police intercepted the vehicle and seized the cash. The arrests were made by West Zone Task Force police.