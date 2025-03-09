Live
Hyderabad Police organise Run for Action-2025
In celebration of Women’s Day, the Run for Action-2025 event took place at People’s Plaza on Saturday. The event was organised in collaboration with Hyderabad Police.
Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka programme, which saw a significant turnout of participants in both the 5k and 2k run competitions. Among those in attendance were MLC Balmuri Venkat, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Additional CP Vikram Mann, Additional CP (crimes) Vishwa Prasad, and several other DCPs.
In her address, Minister Seethakka emphasised that the initiative aims to promote the idea that there are no distinctions in capabilities between men and women, underscoring the importance of equality.
She also remarked on the detrimental effects of alcoholism in society. “It has been undermining our lives and dignity. We need to create awareness and work towards a drug-free society. It is crucial for everyone to contribute to the protection and advancement of women. Let us empower women to flourish,” Seethakka urged.
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand commended Minister Seethakka for her resilience, noting that she has become a role model after ascending from humble beginnings to her current position.