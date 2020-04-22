Hyderabad police rescue cattle from fire, gets praised by DGP

Two constables attached to Rachakonda police commissionerate gets appreciation from the Director-General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy for rescuing the cattle from the fire accident after a video of the police rescuing the cattle went viral.

The incident occurred in Iskilla village of Ramannapet of Yadadri-Bhongir district when the police who are on the lockdown duty were plying in the district. Two constables identified as Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy saw a cattle shed caught in the fire and rushed to the place and saved a cow and two buffaloes.

They drove the cattle from the spot and alerted the firefighters. On learning about the incident, DGP Mahender Reddy appreciated the constables.

He took to his Twitter handle and said, "Well done constable officers Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy. Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk and challenges instantaneously. Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively and this can only be driven by an attitude called caring."

