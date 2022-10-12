Hyderabad: Potholes Prick Srinagar Colony Dwellers
Highlights
Pothole menace continues to distress commuters in different parts of the city.
Pothole menace continues to distress commuters in different parts of the city.
And the bustling Srinagar Colony is no exception. Motorists are forced to slow down to navigate pot-holed stretch on the road near Karnataka Bank leading to the colony.
For some inexplicable reasons, roads are dug up and left open for many days, giving a harrowing time to the dwellers. Potholes crop up on roads in different parts of the colony, tormenting the commuters as civic officials fail to wake up from slumber and act.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS