Hyderabad: Power staff donate 1-day salary to CMRF

Hyderabad: Employees of the power utilities of the state have donated Rs 11 crores towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Wednesday to take up anti-corona operations.

About 70,000 employees and pensioners have contributed their one-day salary and pension to the CMRF. Leaders of the employee unions of the power utilities met Chief Minister along with CMD of Transco and Genco, D Prabhakar Rao and handed over the cheque.

Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the employees for power utilities, for working round-the-clock to supply power.

He said that their contribution would give new energy to the government in its efforts to fight corona.