Hyderabad: President Ramnath Kovind concludes southern sojourn

Hyderabad: President Ramnath Kovind concluded his seven-day southern sojourn on Friday and flew back to Delhi today morning.

On his last day at Rashtrapati Nilayam, the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, chairman of legislative council Gutha Sukendar Reddy, speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other dignitaries participated in the 'At home' reception organised by the president.

Kovind arrived in Hyderabad on December 20 and was on a day three-visit to Chennai from December 23. He came back to Hyderabad on December 26.

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad is one of the three official residences of the President of India. The other two residences are Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and Rashtrapati House Shimla.