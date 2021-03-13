X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Private travels bus driver caught drunk driving

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A private travel bus driver has been caught driving under the influence of alcohol by the Naryanaguda traffic police on Friday night.

A private travel bus driver has been caught driving under the influence of alcohol by the Naryanaguda traffic police on Friday night. He was identified as G Govardhanagiri (51), a native of the Anantapur district.

The bus driver was driving the vehicle from Hyderabad to Hindupur in Anantapur. B Chandra Mohan, Inspector (traffic), Narayanguda said that they have found his BAC level as 47 mg/100ml as against the permissible BAC level of 35 mg/100 ml.

"Around five passengers were travelling in the bus," the inspector said.

The police registered a case against the driver and seized the vehicle. Besides the bus driver, the traffic police also caught five more persons while driving in an inebriated state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X