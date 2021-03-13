Hyderabad: Private travels bus driver caught drunk driving

A private travel bus driver has been caught driving under the influence of alcohol by the Naryanaguda traffic police on Friday night. He was identified as G Govardhanagiri (51), a native of the Anantapur district.

The bus driver was driving the vehicle from Hyderabad to Hindupur in Anantapur. B Chandra Mohan, Inspector (traffic), Narayanguda said that they have found his BAC level as 47 mg/100ml as against the permissible BAC level of 35 mg/100 ml.

"Around five passengers were travelling in the bus," the inspector said.

The police registered a case against the driver and seized the vehicle. Besides the bus driver, the traffic police also caught five more persons while driving in an inebriated state.