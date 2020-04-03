Hyderabad: Promised help eludes migrant workers

Hyderabad: Despite tall talk by state and central governments of extending prompt help and aid to migrant workers who are stranded in the city without shelter or wages, several are complaining of not receiving 12kg rice and Rs 500 as promised by the State government.

Akshay Kumar, a social activist, said, "I have been receiving calls from several workers who are not receiving 12kg rice or Rs 500. Many daily wage workers were given only 2kg rice at Hi-Tec City." Scores of workers and migrants stay in areas like Dilsukhnagar, Alwal, Madhapur, Hi-tech city, Tolichowki, Shadnagar, Bolaram and other areas.

Sachin Kumar, a native of Jharkhand who stays in the slum area opposite Meenakshi Sky Lounge, Khanamet, Hi-Tec City, said, "We are around 30 – 20 from Jharkhand and 10 from Bihar – staying here. We were asked to go to the spot to collect 12 kg rice and Rs 500. I was given only 2kg of rice and told that the stock is less, but the natives of the south Indian states who stood behind us got 12 kg of rice. When we questioned them, they said come later. How can 30 of us manage with just 2kg rice. We did not receive any amount either."

Another native of Jharkhand, Deepak Kumar Yadav, an auto-rickshaw driver who works in Alwal and stays near Alwal police station, said, "There are 25 of us staying here. I went to get the ration along with other two of us. The ration was provided only to me and the others were told that there was no stock. However, none of us received any money."

P Yadagiri, Inspector of Police, Alwal said, "As per our information those with ration cards will only be given ration and money. However, there is a lot of confusion, it would take 3-4 days to clear it."

When contacted, N Madhusudhan, Additional Collector of Hyderabad, said: "We are maintaining complete transparency in terms of this scheme as it is a government-supported scheme. However, we will conduct a routine check and if we find any irregularities we will definitely take action."