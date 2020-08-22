Hyderabad Public School student gesture to cops

Hyderabad: Aakarshana Satish daughter of Satish Kumar,who is student of Hyderabad Public School(Begumpet) pursuing 4th grade came forward with kind heart and donated a total of 24 sanitizers, five face shields, 100 masks and 100 gloves to CP Sajjanar on Thursday.

Akarshana along with her father Sathish Kumar on Thursday met CP Cyberabad and contributed the COVID relief materials for the welfare of front line warriors Police Personnel.Cyberabad CP Sajjanar gifted a seed Ganesha idol and appreciated the generosity of Aakarshana for coming forward to donate Covid relief materials which she bought from her piggy bank savings.