Hyderabad Rachakonda Police Investigate Child Trafficking Case, Probe Extends to Gujarat

Hyderabad: A special team from Rachakonda Police has travelled to Gujarat as part of their investigation in a child trafficking case. The police are pursuing key accused Vandana and her gang, who were allegedly involved in smuggling newborns from Gujarat and selling them in Hyderabad.

According to officials, the Rachakonda Police have already arrested 11 individuals in connection with the case. Among those facing charges are four couples who allegedly purchased children from the gang. Investigators are now intensifying their probe in Gujarat to gather further evidence and apprehend other suspects.

The case has shed light on an organised child trafficking network operating across state borders. Authorities are expected to make further arrests as the investigation progresses.