Hyderabad: Rain lashes city

Hyderabad: Heavy rains up to 80 mm lashed several parts of the city on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad termed it as southwest monsoon activity. The city witnessed heavy rains in many parts 50.5 mm mm was recorded at Marredpally. The city received heavy rains during the wee hours of Thursday which continued till 10 am. In A S Rao Nagar, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Suraram and Uppal water logging was witnessed. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Gajularamaram received highest rainfall of 74 mm.



Movement came to a standstill in several localities in the city. Several lanes in Malkajgiri were water logged and many vegetable vendors who sell on the roadside, stopped sales only to return later in the evening. Traffic snarls were witnessed in Paradise Circle, Banjara Hills, Vanasthalipuram, Malakpet and Balanagar.

Incessant rains led to water logging and many trees got uprooted. Decades old trees uprooted due to wind and rain. A decades old tree in St Marys School in Secunderabad fell. Traffic same to a screeching halt in near West Marredpally police station due to water logging. The GHMC disaster relief teams were pressed into service to clear branches that fell off from trees and clear stagnant water on the roads. The IMD, Hyderabad, predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two days.