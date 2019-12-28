Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police station tops with 1941 cases in 2019

Rajendrangar police station that comes under Cyberabad police commissionerate topped the list by registering 1941 cases (till December 24) this year among all the 722 police stations in the state.

Next comes, LB Nagar police station under Rachakonda commissionerate followed by Hyderabad Cyber Crime, Uppal and Miyapur police stations. Interestingly, all the top five police stations are under the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The reason for the numerous cases registering in these police stations is believed to be the more density of the population.

As the Rajendranagar is nearer to Old City and is spread over 48 sq km having a six lakh population under its limits, several cases related to land disputes, missing and other petty issues registered.

This is the only station to issue FIR immediately after a complaint is lodged. Another reason is around three-fourth of the rowdy sheeters in the city reside under Rajendranagar police station limits.