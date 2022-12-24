Hyderabad: Rave party busted at a farmhouse

Hyderabad: The police have busted a rave party organised at a farmhouse in Shamshabad on Friday night and arrested 40 youth and organisers. According to the sources, a group of men arranged a rave party in a farmhouse in Sulthanpalli, Shamshabad. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the 40 men from Hyderabad.

The police seized 217 alcohol bottles, five hukka machines. The police registered a case against the farmhouse owner Muran and is said that he collected money from the organisers citing to give it to the police, and excise. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.